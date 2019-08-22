Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Suited up Thursday

Rodgers (back) is suited up for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Raiders, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Just because Rodgers is suited up does not necessarily mean he will play, particularly with concerns about the field conditions in Winnipeg, but he will at least have a chance to see his first action of the preseason. The Packers figure to reveal whether or not Rodgers will ultimately take the field before kickoff, which is schedule for 8:00 ET.