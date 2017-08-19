Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Suits up for Saturday's exhibition
Rodgers suited up for Saturday's preseason game against the Redskins.
Despite dressing for the contest, Rodgers isn't guaranteed to see much playing time. It's possible he could log a handful of snaps, but most of the playing time Saturday should be divided between Brett Hundley, Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill.
