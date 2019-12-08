Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Surprisingly modest numbers in win
Rodgers completed 18 of 28 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Packers' 20-15 win over the Redskins on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 16 yards and lost a fumble.
Rodgers got his day off to a strong start before cooling off, and Aaron Jones ultimately was as responsible for helping keep the chains moving with 134 rushing yards and a team-high 58 more yards through the air. The perennial Pro Bowler averaged a relatively modest 7.0 yards per attempt and took four sacks from an aggressive Redskins front. Rodgers has now been under 200 yards in two of his last three games and three of his last five overall, and he'll look to boost his numbers back up against the Bears in Week 15.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws four touchdowns in snow•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Season low in yardage•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Held in check vs. Panthers•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Struggles against Chargers•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited by knee issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.