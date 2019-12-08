Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Surprisingly modest numbers in win

Rodgers completed 18 of 28 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Packers' 20-15 win over the Redskins on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 16 yards and lost a fumble.

Rodgers got his day off to a strong start before cooling off, and Aaron Jones ultimately was as responsible for helping keep the chains moving with 134 rushing yards and a team-high 58 more yards through the air. The perennial Pro Bowler averaged a relatively modest 7.0 yards per attempt and took four sacks from an aggressive Redskins front. Rodgers has now been under 200 yards in two of his last three games and three of his last five overall, and he'll look to boost his numbers back up against the Bears in Week 15.