Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Survives Week 3 loss

Rodgers (knee) completed 27 of 44 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 13 yards.

Already significantly limited by his sprained left MCL coming in, Rodgers also appeared to hurt his right hamstring at one point in the contest, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. However, the perennial Pro Bowler subsequently denied having suffered any further injury, according to Demovsky. Rodgers did look significantly hampered overall any time he tried to move around, but as was the case in a Week 2 tie with the Vikings, he managed to gut it out through four quarters and still turn in a solid fantasy line. There are no signs Rodgers plans on taking any time off to heal, so he'll be in play once in a Week 4 matchup against the Bills at Lambeau Field.