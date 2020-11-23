Rodgers completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 11 against the Colts.

Rodgers put together another impressive performance, turning in his third consecutive game with at least 300 passing yards and three or more total touchdowns. He did make a few mistakes, most notably a mishandled snap on the team's first drive and an interception later in the first quarter. However, he was strong from there, slinging touchdowns of 25, five and four yards. Things may be a bit more difficult for Rodgers in Week 12 in what will likely be a slow-paced matchup against the Bears.