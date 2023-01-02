Rodgers completed 15 of 24 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown and added a two-yard TD on his only carry in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Vikings.

Green Bay grabbed a 14-3 lead in the first quarter on kickoff return and interception return touchdowns and never looked back, so Rodgers didn't have to do too much to lock up the victory. He still produced multiple TDs for the first time since Week 12, and the veteran QB will likely be more involved in Week 18 against the Lions, as a Packers win would send them into the postseason.