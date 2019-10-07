Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Takes back seat in win

Rodgers completed 22 of 34 passes for 238 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Cowboys.

The veteran quarterback failed to find the end zone for the first time this season, but Rodgers didn't need to sling the ball around much with Aaron Jones dominating for the Packers. Rodgers could be in line for another muted performance in Week 6 at home against a Lions squad that's been more vulnerable on the ground so far in 2019.