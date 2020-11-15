Rodgers completed 24 of 34 pass attempts with 325 yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Jaguars. He added three rushes for a total of four yards, including a five-yard touchdown run.

The MVP frontrunner continues to churn out multi-TD performances, with Sunday's outing marking his fourth in a row with at least three total scores. Rodgers has also exceeded 300 passing yards in back-to-back weeks, as well as four total times on the season, already equaling his total from 16 appearances during 2019. Rodgers' second-quarter TD jaunt was an anomaly, marking just his second rushing score since the start of last season. With an incredible 26:3 TD:INT on the season, Rodgers readies for a Week 11 matchup against an Indianapolis defense that is tied for third best in the NFL with just 1.2 passing TDs surrendered per contest.