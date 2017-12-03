Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Targeting Week 15 return

The Packers are hopeful to activate Rodgers (collarbone) from injured reserve when he's first eligible to return Week 15 against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After gradually increasing his throwing distance in workouts in recent weeks, Rodgers officially returned to practice Saturday, initiating a 21-day window in which the Packers have to activate him from IR or shut him down for the season. With Rodgers' surgically repaired right collarbone healing as anticipated and the quarterback having thus far experienced no complications in his on-field activity, it looks as though he's trending toward playing in the Packers' last three games so long as the team remains in playoff contention and he receives medical clearance to play. The Packers have struggled to a 1-4 record with Brett Hundley starting the past five games, but the team should have a decent chance at picking up wins in their next two matchups Sunday at home against the 4-7 Buccaneers and Week 14 on the road versus a winless Cleveland squad.