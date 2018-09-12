Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Tending to sprained knee
Rodgers confirmed Wednesday that he's dealing with a sprain in his left knee, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Unsurprisingly, Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday after his stay on the sideline and locker room during the first half of Sunday's win against the Bears. Prior to the session, coach Mike McCarthy called Rodgers "day-to-day," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and Rodgers himself told Demovsky that he's feeling "a little better every day" following Sunday's hit. There's no telling if he'll be able to sidestep treatment and take part in practice this week, but progressing to the latter would bode well for an appearance Sunday against the Vikings. In the event Rodgers isn't able to suit up, the Packers are prepping DeShone Kizer for his first start with the Packers.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: No decisions made for Week 2•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Getting tests on knee•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Mounts incredible comeback against Bears•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to game after halftime•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Questionable to return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...