Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Tending to sprained knee

Rodgers confirmed Wednesday that he's dealing with a sprain in his left knee, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday after his stay on the sideline and locker room during the first half of Sunday's win against the Bears. Prior to the session, coach Mike McCarthy called Rodgers "day-to-day," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and Rodgers himself told Demovsky that he's feeling "a little better every day" following Sunday's hit. There's no telling if he'll be able to sidestep treatment and take part in practice this week, but progressing to the latter would bode well for an appearance Sunday against the Vikings. In the event Rodgers isn't able to suit up, the Packers are prepping DeShone Kizer for his first start with the Packers.