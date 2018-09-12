Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Tending to sprained knee
Rodgers confirmed Wednesday that he's dealing with a sprained left knee,Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Unsurprisingly, Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday after the injury forced a prolonged stay on the sideline and in the locker room during the first half of Sunday's win against the Bears. Prior to the session, head coach Mike McCarthy called Rodgers "day-to-day," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and Rodgers himself told Demovsky that he's feeling "a little better every day." There's no telling if he'll be able to sidestep treatment and take part in practice at any point this week, but getting on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday would bode well for an appearance Week 2 against the Vikings. In the event Rodgers isn't able to suit up, McCarthy will prep DeShone Kizer for his first start with the Packers.
