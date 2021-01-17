Rodgers completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 296 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Rams. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Rodgers made the strong Rams' defense look ordinary in the win, completing five pass for more than 20 yards. He regularly extended plays when pressure got through the line, including a 33-yard completion to Robert Tonyan just before halftime. Rodgers also delivered a perfect, game-clinching strike to Allen Lazard over the middle of the field in the fourth quarter for a 58-yard touchdown. He and the Packers will now await their opponent in the NFC Championship, but will be hosting either the Saints or Buccaneers at Lambeau Field.