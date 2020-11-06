Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 34-17 win over the 49ers on Thursday night. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Four days after the Packers suffered a surprising home loss to the Vikings, Rodgers helped ensure there would be no second straight upset. The future Hall of Famer got off to a hot start and never looked back, hitting Davante Adams for a 36-yard touchdown to cap off a crisp opening 75-yard drive and adding scoring tosses of one and 52 yards to Marcedes Lewis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling before halftime. Rodgers would hit MVS again for another score early in the second half, giving the perennial Pro Bowl signal caller a quartet of four-touchdown efforts thus far this season. Having righted his team's ship after their Week 8 stumble, Rodgers will look to carry over the momentum into a Week 10 battle against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 15.