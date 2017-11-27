Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws 50 yards in workout
Rodgers (collarbone) made at least one throw that traveled 50 yards in the air during his brief on-field workout prior to Sunday's game against the Steelers, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Rodgers seems to be progressing a bit better than expected, as a return from injured reserve in 2017 was considered unlikely when he first had surgery Oct. 19 to repair a broken right clavicle. It at least now seems to be a possibility, with the quarterback eligible to resume practicing this week and eligible to play in games starting with Week 15 against the Panthers. He made it clear that he won't return unless his injury is fully healed, and it's also worth considering that the Packers probably wouldn't want him to return unless they had a a shot at the playoffs. The team currently sits at 5-6 in a tough conference, but home games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland the next two weeks could help Green Bay make a push. Another loss would essentially bury the team's playoff hopes, as it's hard to imagine a nine-win team qualifying in the NFC.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws before Sunday's game•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Coach pleased with recovery•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Progressing in recovery•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Team not counting on 2017 return•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Says he needed 13 screws to repair collarbone•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could be back before end of season•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...