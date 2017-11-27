Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws 50 yards in workout

Rodgers (collarbone) made at least one throw that traveled 50 yards in the air during his brief on-field workout prior to Sunday's game against the Steelers, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Rodgers seems to be progressing a bit better than expected, as a return from injured reserve in 2017 was considered unlikely when he first had surgery Oct. 19 to repair a broken right clavicle. It at least now seems to be a possibility, with the quarterback eligible to resume practicing this week and eligible to play in games starting with Week 15 against the Panthers. He made it clear that he won't return unless his injury is fully healed, and it's also worth considering that the Packers probably wouldn't want him to return unless they had a a shot at the playoffs. The team currently sits at 5-6 in a tough conference, but home games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland the next two weeks could help Green Bay make a push. Another loss would essentially bury the team's playoff hopes, as it's hard to imagine a nine-win team qualifying in the NFC.