Rodgers completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots.

Rodgers endured a rough first half, completing merely four passes while also throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The back-to-back MVP rebounded after halftime, though, finding trusted targets Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb on a few crucial plays and connecting with tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie Romeo Doubs for a pair of touchdowns. In doing so, Rodgers became just the fifth player in league history with 500 passing touchdowns. With the relief of a narrow home victory and another lofty accomplishment to his name, Rodgers will now turn his attention toward his first game in London, as the Packers travel across the pond to play the Giants in Week 5.