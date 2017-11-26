Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws before Sunday's game

Rodgers (collarbone) took part in a throwing session prior to Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

As mentioned by Demovsky, the session marked Rodgers' first that including visual evidence of throwing. The development comes just days before Rodgers can embark on the final stages of his recovery from a fractured right collarbone. Because he can return from injured reserve as early as Week 15 at Carolina, practice can be added to his regimen this week. Whether he does so or not remains to be seen, but Sunday's activity was a step in the right direction.