Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws for 343 yards in loss to Falcons
Rodgers completed 33 of 50 passes for 343 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Falcons. He added eight rushing yards on two carries.
The Packers offense entered the game without either of its starting tackles and consequently, Rodgers seemed to be hurried and on edge all night. It certainly didn't help that he lost two of his top three receivers in Jordy Nelson (quadriceps) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) before game's end. The health of all aforementioned players is critical to not only Rodgers', but the entire team's success. If the bunch isn't able to go in Week 3, Rodgers could have trouble finding a rhythm against a Bengals defense that's allowed 125 yards passing or less per game through the season's first two weeks.
