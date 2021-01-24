Rodgers completed 33 of 48 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's loss in the NFC Championship Game.

As has been the case for the entirety of the season, Rodgers played at an MVP level and nearly led the Packers back from an 18-point deficit. He hit on several big plays to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, connecting for a 50-yard touchdown early in the second quarter as well as for gains of 29 and 24 yards. Rodgers other two scores came from eight and two yards, respectively. His only glaring error came just before halftime, when he threw an interception that ultimately led to a Buccaneers touchdown. Looking towards the 2021 season, Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers and should return to the team to continue to play at a high level.