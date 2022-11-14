Rodgers (thumb) completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas.

Rodgers had a unique stat line in a narrow victory, as he attempted just 20 pass attempts (lowest total in 2022), but managed to produce his first three-score game of the campaign. Fantasy managers have to be pleased with the end results when factoring in the veteran's struggles this year combined with a tough matchup on paper. Rodgers was finally able to get things cooking with top rookie wideout, Christian Watson, who hauled in all three of the quarterback's touchdown strikes Sunday. The 38-year-old will look to build off this solid showing against the Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.