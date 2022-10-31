Rodgers (thumb) completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 203 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Rodgers entered this tough matchup without several key receivers, and he lost de facto No. 3 wideout Christian Watson (concussion) in the first quarter. Excuses aside, it was another subpar fantasy day from the decorated quarterback. Rodgers has yet to eclipse 300 yards in a single game this season, and he no longer provides value as a runner at his advanced age (20 total rushing yards in 2022). The 38-year-old's arm still appears to have plenty of life left in it, but the current state of Green Bay's receiving corps limits his fantasy upside. That said, Rodgers could be in line for his best fantasy performance in Week 9 when he faces a Lions team that seems to get involved in high-scoring shootouts on a weekly basis.