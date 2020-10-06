Rodgers completed 27 of 33 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 30-16 win over the Falcons.

Rodgers continued his superb start to the season without his top two wideouts, Davante Adams (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (abdomen). With them sidelined, Green Bay featured tailbacks Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams prominently in the passing game, with Jones catching Rodgers' first touchdown, but it was tight end Robert Tonyan who stole the show. The little-known pass-catcher was on the receiving end of each of Rodgers' other three touchdowns, resulting in another high-scoring showing from the Packers. With Rodgers leading the way, he's now accumulated 13 touchdowns versus zero interceptions through four outings. Clearly firing on all cylinders heading into the bye week, Rodgers will be full of confidence while also anticipating Adams' return for when the team reconvenes ahead of Week 6's showdown against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.