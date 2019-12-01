Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws four touchdowns in snow
Rodgers completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 31-13 win over the Giants. He added 24 yards on three carries.
The field was covered in snow in the Meadowlands, so conventional wisdom might have leaned toward a ground-and-pound game. Rodgers and the Packers went against that early with two passing touchdowns on the team's first two drives, including a deep 37-yard shot to Allen Lazard off of play action. The two touchdowns were as many as Rodgers had mustered in his previous three contests combined. The veteran passer has been inconsistent in his production under head coach Matt LaFleur's new system, with four games of under 225 yards and six games with one or no touchdowns. Sunday showed, however, that he's still capable of top-level output, and he gets another favorable matchup against Washington on Sunday.
