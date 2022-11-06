Rodgers completed 23 of 43 pass attempts for 291 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions. He added 40 rushing yards on four attempts.

Rodgers should be pointing the finger at himself after nearly doubling his interception total for the season in a loss to a divisional opponent. The former MVP set new single-game highs in passing yards (291) and rushing yards (40), so he actually turned in one of the better fantasy performances of a disappointing 2022 campaign. Rodgers' lack of receiving help has been a highlighted issue for Green Bay this season, and he may end up even more shorthanded after starting wideout Romeo Doubs (ankle) and star running back Aaron Jones (ankle) both left Sunday's contest without returning. Both players' availabilities should affect Rodgers' projections heading into an already difficult matchup against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense next Sunday.