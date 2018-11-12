Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws two touchdown passes

Rodgers completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 199 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

Rodgers completed 68 percent of his passes, but he finished averaging 7.1 yards per attempt as he struggled to generate many big plays. He wasn't forced to carry the load thanks to a tremendous day from the running game, but two touchdown passes to Davante Adams salvaged his performance from a fantasy perspective. Though Rodgers has a sterling 17:1 TD:INT on the season, he's topped two touchdown passes just twice and hasn't eclipsed 300 yards since Week 6. He'll face a tough road matchup with the Seahawks on Thursday.