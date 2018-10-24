Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Turns in full practice Wednesday

Rodgers (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

After rehabbing his left knee Tuesday, Rodgers participated in the Packers' padded session Wednesday. Additionally, he was seen with a smaller brace than the one he wore most gamedays since hurting the knee in the season opener, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. With his health not a question to kick off Week 8 prep, Rodgers will focus in Sunday's matchup with the Rams, who have allowed 278 passing yards per game and nine touchdowns to quarterbacks in four games without cornerback Aqib Talib (ankle).

