Rodgers completed 18 of 30 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns while adding two carries for 12 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Lions.

Rodgers helped his team dig out of a 14-3 hole with a seven-yard touchdown to Aaron Jones followed by an 11-yard score to Robert Tonyan to take a 17-14 lead into halftime, then Jones and the defense took over in the second half. With Green Bay dominating on the ground, Rodgers' numbers took a step back after he threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns in the season opener. The veteran quarterback's week-to-week contributions will vary due to Green Bay's reliance on the ground game, but he's at the helm of an offense that's averaging 42.5 points per game. Up next is a Week 3 trip to New Orleans for a heavyweight battle on Sunday Night Football, and Rodgers could be without top receiver Davante Adams, who exited early with a hamstring injury.