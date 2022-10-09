Rodgers completed 25 of 39 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Rodgers led the Packers' offense effectively for the majority of the game, highlighted by touchdown passes of four and two yards to Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis, respectively. He also found particular rapport with Randall Cobb, whom Rodgers targeted on 13 of his 39 attempts. Despite the solid game, Rodgers did struggle with efficiency, averaging only 5.7 yards per attempt while also having two of his final pass attempts batted down near the goal line as the Packers attempted to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Despite some concerns, Rodgers has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of five games this season.