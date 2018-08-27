Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Under the weather

Rodgers (illness) did not practice Monday, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Rodgers' absence from practice Monday is thus not a major concern, and he'll continue to focus on his preparation for Week 1 action upon his return to the field. Per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rodgers won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, a game which will feature Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer and possibly Tim Boyle.

More News
Our Latest Stories