Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Undergoes surgery on collarbone

Rodgers underwent surgery on his broken right clavicle Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As expected, Rodgers has taken the step necessary before rehab can begin in earnest. The Packers may now be aware if a return this season is possible, but no one within the organization has commented in the wake of the procedure. With his placement on IR all but guaranteed, Week 15 is the best-case scenario for his next appearance. While his fate remains up in the air, the team will move forward with third-year pro Brett Hundley under center.