Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Undergoes surgery on collarbone
Rodgers underwent surgery on his broken right clavicle Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As expected, Rodgers has taken the step necessary before rehab can begin in earnest. The Packers may now be aware if a return this season is possible, but no one within the organization has commented in the wake of the procedure. With his placement on IR all but guaranteed, Week 15 is the best-case scenario for his next appearance. While his fate remains up in the air, the team will move forward with third-year pro Brett Hundley under center.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Needs potential season-ending surgery•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Breaks collarbone, season in jeopardy•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Out for rest of Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May have broken collarbone•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Departs in first quarter with injury•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...