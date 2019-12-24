Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Underwhelming numbers in win

Rodgers completed 26 of 40 passes for 216 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Packers' 23-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night. He also netted minus-3 yards on his three rushes and completed a two-point conversion pass.

Rodgers had another underwhelming night from a fantasy perspective, but of overriding importance was the fact he helped the Packers clinch the NFC North crown and remain alive for the NFC's No. 1 seed in the process. Rodgers did fail to throw a touchdown pass for the third time in 2019 -- although he did have a scoring throw in the form of a two-point conversion pass to Geronimo Allison -- but he extended his interception-less streak to nine games despite a season-low 48.5 completion percentage. Rodgers will now look to help Green Bay do its part to remain alive for the top slotting in the conference in an early-window Week 17 divisional matchup against the Lions.