Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Unlikely to play Thursday

Rodgers is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Rodgers hasn't played in the first week of the preseason since 2015, and the Packers probably won't break the trend while both starting tackles are recovering from injuries. The team hopes to have LT David Bakhtiari (ankle) and RT Bryan Bulaga (knee) ready for Week 1 against Chicago, but it would be unwise to expose Rodgers to hits in the meantime. While the 34-year-old quarterback still figures to take some snaps during the preseason, he'll probably be limited to a mix of hand-offs and quick throws.