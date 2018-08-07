Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Unlikely to play Thursday
Rodgers is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Rodgers hasn't played in the first week of the preseason since 2015, and the Packers probably won't break the trend while both starting tackles are recovering from injuries. The team hopes to have LT David Bakhtiari (ankle) and RT Bryan Bulaga (knee) ready for Week 1 against Chicago, but it would be unwise to expose Rodgers to hits in the meantime. While the 34-year-old quarterback still figures to take some snaps during the preseason, he'll probably be limited to a mix of hand-offs and quick throws.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hopes to play into 40s•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Frustrated with front office•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready to go for OTAs•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready for full offseason•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Recovering well from two IR stints•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't require further procedures•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...