Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Unlikely to play Thursday

Rodgers appears doubtful to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Rodgers featured in just one preseason game last year, so his expected absence from Green Bay's opening exhibition tilt comes as no surprise. Brett Hundley took the first snap with the team's starting offense Monday, suggesting he'll take Rodgers' place versus Philadelphia.

