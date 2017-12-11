Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 15 status remains undecided
Rodgers underwent tests on his surgically-repaired collarbone Monday morning, but the results are still being reviewed, and a decision on his Week 15 status has not yet been made, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
There was a chance that McCarthy would reveal during his Monday afternoon press conference whether or not Rodgers would start in the Packers' Week 15 matchup with the Panthers, but the head coach did not provide any clarity one way or another. With Rodgers' tests results now being evaluated, and the Packers needing to decide on their Week 15 starter soon, it should not be much longer until a decision is made. If he is unable to return this week, Brett Hundley would get another start under center.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: CT scan on tap•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in pads Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Set for scout team work this week•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Targeting Week 15 return•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could practice Saturday•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...