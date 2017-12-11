Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 15 status remains undecided

Rodgers underwent tests on his surgically-repaired collarbone Monday morning, but the results are still being reviewed, and a decision on his Week 15 status has not yet been made, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

There was a chance that McCarthy would reveal during his Monday afternoon press conference whether or not Rodgers would start in the Packers' Week 15 matchup with the Panthers, but the head coach did not provide any clarity one way or another. With Rodgers' tests results now being evaluated, and the Packers needing to decide on their Week 15 starter soon, it should not be much longer until a decision is made. If he is unable to return this week, Brett Hundley would get another start under center.