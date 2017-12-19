Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 16 status to be determined

Head coach Mike McCarthy wouldn't say definitely Monday whether Rodgers will start Saturday's matchup with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Instead, McCarthy referred to Rodgers as "sore" in the aftermath of his return to action Sunday in Carolina and that the Packers are "working through" figuring out his Week 16 availability. A determining factor could be elimination from playoff contention, which would happen with a Falcons win Monday at Tampa Bay. As a contingency plan, the team re-signed Joe Callahan to the 53-man roster, setting up a scenario in which Brett Hundley regains his stature as the starting quarterback with the former in reserve. No matter what happens Monday night, the Packers will have a decision to make in the near future about the quarterback spot.