Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 16 status to be determined
Head coach Mike McCarthy wouldn't say definitely Monday whether Rodgers will start Saturday's matchup with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Instead, McCarthy referred to Rodgers as "sore" in the aftermath of his return to action Sunday in Carolina and that the Packers are "working through" figuring out his Week 16 availability. A determining factor could be elimination from playoff contention, which would happen with a Falcons win Monday at Tampa Bay. As a contingency plan, the team re-signed Joe Callahan to the 53-man roster, setting up a scenario in which Brett Hundley regains his stature as the starting quarterback with the former in reserve. No matter what happens Monday night, the Packers will have a decision to make in the near future about the quarterback spot.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May not start final two games•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Mixed bag in return to action•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Cleared to return Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Joins active roster Saturday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially in line for Week 15 start•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Medically cleared to play•
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...