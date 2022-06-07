Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers will participate in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp after skipping the team's voluntary OTAs, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

While Rodgers skipped OTAs, LaFleur noted that he still was in communication with the reigning MVP about the offseason game plan during the quarterback's time away from the team. Regardless, Rodgers' absence still sparked speculation due to his grievances with Green Bay's front office during the prior two offseasons. However, after signing a four-year extension in March, the veteran quarterback appears to be content with the current position of the Packers, even after they traded Davante Adams this offseason.