Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Will practice Friday
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers (knee) will practice Friday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
McCarthy did not say how involved Rodgers will be Friday, but it appears he will get more work in than he did Thursday, when he was listed as a non-participant.
