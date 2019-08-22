Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't play Thursday
Rodgers won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Rodgers is one of 33 Green Bay players not playing Thursday, a list that also includes Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Jimmy Graham. Rodgers' next chance to suit up will likely arrive in Week 1 of the regular season.
