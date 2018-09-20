Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't practice Thursday

Rodgers (knee) will be limited to rehab work during Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The Packers opted for a walk-through session Wednesday, with Rodgers appearing on the team's estimated practice report as a non-participant. Though the team will don pads Thursday, Rodgers will be relegated to the sideline as he continues to deal with an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee. Though the quarterback performed capably in last week's tie with the Vikings, Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that it's possible his injury worsens as he continues to play through pain, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. There haven't been any reports indicating that Rodgers came out of the Week 2 contest with any setbacks, however, so the expectation remains that he'll be on the field Sunday in Washington, even if his practice time is limited beforehand.