Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't practice Wednesday

Rodgers (knee) will be limited to working with the Packers' rehab group Wednesday, but it's expected he'll participate in practices Thursday and Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers appears poised to follow the same practice regimen he did in Week 4, so his lack of on-field reps Wednesday shouldn't be taken as a sign that he suffered a setback with his lingering left knee injury. Though the Packers earned a convincing 22-0 win over the Bills on Sunday, Rodgers turned in perhaps his most underwhelming performance of the season, completing only 22 of 40 passes for 298 yards, one touchdown and an interception. On a more positive note with regards to his health, Rodgers did demonstrate more mobility than he had in previous weeks, rushing for a season-high 31 yards on five carries.