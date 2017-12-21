Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't require further procedures
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Rodgers won't require any further procedures on his surgically-repaired right collarbone, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "Aaron's in rest and recovery mode," McCarthy said. "He has a distinct rehab plan as he moves forward."
The Packers' medical staff signed off on Rodgers to return from a seven-game absence and start in the Week 15 loss to the Panthers, even though the quarterback's collarbone wasn't 100 percent healed. Though Rodgers didn't suffer a setback with his throwing shoulder during the outing, McCarthy relayed that the two-time MVP was a little sore afterward. With Green Bay eliminated from postseason contention in the aftermath of Week 15, the team elected to move Rodgers back to injured reserve for the second time this season and shut him down for the final two contests of 2017. Brett Hundley is slated to start Saturday against the Vikings and Week 17 against the Lions.
