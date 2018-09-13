Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Working in rehab group again

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers (knee) will be withheld from practice Thursday and instead work with the rehab group, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Rodgers opened the Packers' first practice of the week on the rehab field while recovering from a sprained left knee and was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice report. While the quarterback won't be working with the main group for the second straight day, McCarthy indicated he expected Rodgers to increase his activity, but it's uncertain if that will be enough to result in a limited participation listing on Thursday's report. The Packers remain non-committal to Rodgers suiting up Sunday against the Vikings and may not have a good feel for his status until the weekend arrives.