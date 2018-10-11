Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Working with rehab group Thursday

Rodgers (knee) will work in the rehab group with the Packers' other injured players Thursday and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the team's first practice report of the week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The fact that Rodgers is being withheld from the Packers' first practice of the week isn't anything new, as his reps have been restricted since he sustained a deep bone bruise and sprained MCL in his left knee in the season-opening win over the Bears. Rodgers hasn't missed any game action because of the injury, but he relayed after Sunday's loss to the Lions that his knee is a "little more sore" than it had been over the past couple of weeks. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Rodgers was a limited or non-participant in Friday's practice, though more concern about his status for Monday's game against the 49ers would arise if he isn't able to join the main group for Saturday's session.