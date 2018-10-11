Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Working with rehab group Thursday
Rodgers (knee) will work in the rehab group with the Packers' other injured players Thursday and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the team's first practice report of the week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The fact that Rodgers is being withheld from the Packers' first practice of the week isn't anything new, as his reps have been restricted since he sustained a deep bone bruise and sprained MCL in his left knee in the season-opening win over the Bears. Rodgers hasn't missed any game action because of the injury, but he relayed after Sunday's loss to the Lions that his knee is a "little more sore" than it had been over the past couple of weeks. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Rodgers was a limited or non-participant in Friday's practice, though more concern about his status for Monday's game against the 49ers would arise if he isn't able to join the main group for Saturday's session.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Knee soreness getting worse•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Season-high yardage total in loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Just shy of 300 passing yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...