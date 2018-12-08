Pankey was promoted to the Packers' active roster Saturday.

Pankey signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and appeared with the Packers in one game, and has been on the practice squad this season. The 24-year-old provides some depth for the offensive line with Bryan Bulaga (knee) doubtful and Byron Bell (knee) and Lane Taylor (foot) questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

More News
Our Latest Stories