Packers' Adam Pankey: SIgned to active roster
The Packers signed Pankey to their active roster Saturday.
Pankey was called up to add offensive line depth after the team placed Lane Taylor (biceps) on injured reserve. He has been a practice squad regular since 2017, and has suited up in just one game each of the past two seasons. The Taylor news means he is now in line to be on the 53-man roster for the foreseeable future.
