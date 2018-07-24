Packers' Adonis Jennings: Signs with Green Bay

Jennings signed with the Packers on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings participated in the Packers' minicamp back in June and will join the team for training camp and potentially some of preseason. Jennings is coming off his best season of his college career, where he caught 42 passes for 742 yards and seven touchdowns - all of which were career-highs.

