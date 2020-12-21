Amos totaled seven tackles (six solo), a sack and three pass breakups in Saturday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.
Amos put together a dominant showing in Saturday's win, impressing all over the field and specifically in coverage. The hard-hitting safety consistently jars the ball out of opposing pass-catchers' hands, adding another dimension to a strong secondary. Amos is up to 69 tackles, two sacks and seven pass breakups this season. He'll face a tough test with Derrick Henry and the Titans coming to town in Week 16.
