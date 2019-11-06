Packers' Adrian Amos: Can't practice Wednesday
Amos (hamstring) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Amos appears to have picked up a hamstring issue during Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers. The 26-year-old has played 100 percent of snaps on defense in eight of nine contests this season, the only exception being Week 7 versus Oakland when he played 94 percent. If Amos were forced to miss any time, Will Redmond would be the favorite to start at strong safety.
