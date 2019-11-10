Amos (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Amos surfaced on the injury report Wednesday and missed the first two practices of the week, but he managed to make a quick recovery. He's an every-snap player when fully healthy, so there's a slight chance his reps are capped. Amos has 50 tackles (41 solo), four pass breakups and an interception over nine contests.