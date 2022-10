Amos (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants in London, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Amos didn't progress beyond limited participation in progress this week, but he apparently was able to clear all five stages of the NFL's concussion protocol in advance of the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. The 29-year-old is expected to start at safety and play his typical high volume of snaps.