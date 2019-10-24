Packers' Adrian Amos: Collects eight tackles
Amos finished Sunday's 42-24 win over the Raiders with eight tackles (six solo) and a pair of pass deflections.
Amos is up to 39 tackles this season after collecting a season-high eight in the win over Oakland. The 26-year-old has certainly made an impact player in Green Bay's secondary, but with only one interception through seven weeks, Amos' fantasy value isn't as high as it could be.
